The President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas has confirmed that actor, Junior Pope, who was reportedly to have earlier passed on is still alive.

On his Instagram page, Rollas said the actor is alive and was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He wrote, “What God cannot do does not exist. Junior Pope is alive. He is taking treatment in the hospital.”

Filmmaker, Sam Olatunji announced on Wednesday that Junior Pope died alongside three others after their boat capsized while attempting to cross the River Anam to shoot a film.

Videos showing resuscitation attempts have also surfaced online, after a first video showing him seemingly lifeless as he was brought out of the body of water.

