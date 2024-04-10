Mabel Makun has confirmed that her marriage to Nigerian comedian and actor ,Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY has ended.

This comes a few days after AY revealed the 20-year-old marriage was slipping through his hands.

AY emphasized the importance of maintaining privacy in dealing with deep personal family issues, particularly to protect the mental health of his grown-up daughter, who has access to social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mabel also disclosed that her dream of a lifelong marriage has “taken a different direction”.

According to her, many lies had been peddled against her but she will choose to remain silent to honour her kids and not address any of the issues.

Mabel stated her silence should not be misunderstood, adding her ex-husband and all parties concerned deserve some level of respect and privacy.

She emphasised her commitment to preserving his family’s well-being while navigating through difficult times as she expressed appreciation to all and sundry for their support.

She wrote, “Although my dreams of a lifelong marriage have taken a different direction now, I’m committed to moving forward with grace and resilience. I have faith in a brighter future for both myself and the children. “Despite the rumours or opinions, I find comfort in the belief that all will be well.

“While it’s unexpected for things to end this way, I quietly ask for guidance from my faith as I step into this new chapter of life. Also as we navigate this change, I ask for your help in creating an atmosphere of respect and understanding. This is a challenging period, and I ask for privacy and consideration as we (my ex-husband and I) find our own path forward.

“I wish him the very best in his journey as well. God bless us all.”

Below is Mabel’s post:

