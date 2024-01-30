Nigerian comedian and actor, AY Makun has filed a petition with the police against a social media user.

According to the lawyers of the comedian, Agozi Samuel spread “baseless and untrue” rumours about AY Makun, defaming him in the process.

They noted that Agozi Samuel in a video shared on Facebook among other things claimed that the actor was having an affair with the first wife of his colleague, Yul Edochie.

The social media user, according to the lawyers, also claimed that AY Makun was responsible for the marital issues between Yul and May Edochie.

He added that, the actor has made plans to marry May after her divorce from Yul.

“In the four minutes, thirty-two seconds video titled ‘AY comedian where is your wife’…The Suspect, in a mischievous attempt to generate traffic and views for his page and to gain cheap popularity, knowingly and intentionally made various statements that are not only false and baseless but also capable of causing annoyance, insult, enmity, hatred, public outrage and needless anxiety to our client and his family and exposing our client to hatred and public ridicule,” parts of the statement read.

However, Ay Makun and his lawyers insist that Agozi Samuel made unfounded allegations in the video, titled “AY comedian where is your wife” to tarnish his image and gain popularity.

The actor’s lawyers added that the allegation has affected his brand and caused a great blow to his personal life, career, integrity and reputation among friends, business associates and the general public.

AY, through his lawyers, called on the Delta state police command to arrest, investigate and prosecute the social media user.

However, in a video circulating on social media, on Monday, the social media user is seen begging AY Makun for forgiveness.

Blaming his actions on the Nigerian economy, he claimed he made those allegations for the clout and to make ends meet for himself.