It was a moment of jubilation for the Makun family as they welcome their second baby, thirteen years after birthing their first.

Nigerian comedian Richard Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY, revealed that his family has welcomed addition in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

He shared videos from a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, where he first met their second daughter whom he said he has been yearning for.

An overexcited AY bought flowers and balloons for his wife as well as a teddy bear for his newborn.

The family is full of gratitude to God and associates who motivated them and remembered them in prayers.

He also urged those who have been waiting on God to remain steadfast and trust in God because God’s time is the best.

In his words:

“Our prayers in the last 13 years has been answered. AYOMIDE thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again. Thank you for making Michelle a BIG SISTER. Thanks to everyone who kept us in their prayers and never stopped feeding us with positive vibes.

“ Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. GOD’S TIME IS ALWAYS THE BEST”.

Watch video below: