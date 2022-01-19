Former president of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has descended on the Black Stars following their abysmal performance in the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s quest to conquer Africa and end the 40-year trophy drought was crushed when they lost 3-2 to Comoros in their last group game on Tuesday, January 8.

The Black Stars suffered a late goal to deny them any chance of progressing to the next stage following a comeback from a two-goal deficit.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said the team needs to be dissolved for rebuilding.

The board member of Hearts of Oak also said Ghana needs to hire a competent coach who will be given the space to select good players without any intervention.

“The first thing we need to do is to dissolve the entire Black Stars team and look for a new competent coach.

Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe

“A coach, who should be given free hand to do his selection and put together a group of young people with passion, energy, and with anger to win,” he stressed.

He further stated that the country’s resources should rather be invested in the development of better players who can provide better results for the Black Stars.

“The general performance that we saw in Cameroon will tell any good footballer or manager that going to the World Cup will be a waste of time,” he disclosed.

“So the best thing is that money should be channeled into the new group that is to be put together which will benefit the State,” he continued.

“Most of the boys who came from foreign countries to play for the Black Stars were either second or third-division footballers in Europe.

“Some are bench-warmers and others have never kicked a ball in any tournament and I call these boys, trotro footballers,” he told Joy FM.

According to him, anything that could be cheaply acquired and used quickly in disposal is termed trotro.