Nigerian journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, on Tuesday visited former President John Mahama.

Mr Momodu’s visit was to commiserate with him following the death of his brother, Emmanuel Adam Mahama.

He was received by Mr Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama at their residence.

Mr Momodu who described himself as a close associate of the family offered prayers for the departed soul to rest in peace and also consoled the bereaved family.

The former President, on his part, expressed appreciation to Dele for his gesture as he recounted circumstances that led to Adam’s death.

Mr Mahama explained he was the first among his 18 siblings to die.

This follows former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s visit to Ghana for the same course on Monday.

Watch the video below:

This morning, I paid a condolence visit to the great Leader of Africa, former President of Ghana JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA, and his adorable wife, former First Lady of Ghana, LORDINA MAHAMA, to commiserate with the family over the sad passing of their Brother, MR EMMANUEL ADAM MAHAMA. pic.twitter.com/9JcRouoqoV — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) January 18, 2022

