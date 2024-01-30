Defending world champions, Argentina has decided to play Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire instead of Ghana in its international friendly.

Initially, reports suggested that the South American country had agreed in principle with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to play a friendly with the Black Stars in China on March 26, 2024.

However, the Argentine national team has since changed course, opting to challenge AFCON 2023 quarter-finalists Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire instead.

Nigeria secured their spot in the quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Cameroun, while Côte d’Ivoire advanced by eliminating defending champions Senegal with a 5-4 win on penalties.

Argentina, with three victories in five encounters against Nigeria and successful outcomes in both clashes with Ivory Coast, is set to face the competitive challenges posed by these formidable African opponents in their upcoming friendlies.

