Meta on Thursday, April 18, announced the launch of Meta AI in Ghana and six other countries across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Built with Llama 3, it is a significant step in making Meta AI smarter, faster, and more fun than ever before.

The rollout of this AI assistant in English will enhance connections and provide millions of Africans with tools to be more creative, expressive and productive.

It is now available on phones and in pockets for free in Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Meta AI can be used on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger to get things done, learn, create and connect with the things that matter.

You can use Meta AI in feeds, chats, searches and more across our apps to get things done and access real-time information without leaving the app you’re using.

Mark Zuckerberg said during his post on Thursday, “Our goal is to build the world’s leading AI. We believe Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use.

“To make Meta AI even smarter, we’ve also integrated real-time knowledge from Google and Bing, right into the answers. We’re also making it much easier to use across our apps.”

Meta said with its expansion of Meta AI in English to new countries, “we are excited to share our next-generation assistant with even more people and make it work for you by providing real-time information through our seamless search integration in the apps you know and love.

“The new features of Meta AI include the ability to animate images, iterate on them in a new style, or even turn them into a GIF to share with friends, sparking your creativity in new ways.”

Meta first announced this form of connecting with others at the 2023 Meta Connect. Now, more people around the world can interact with it in more ways than ever before.