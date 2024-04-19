Residents of Suhum 44 in the Eastern region are gripped with fear and panic due to a deepening pit beneath the highway, which was caused by recent heavy rainfall.

The precarious state of this pit poses a threat to both lives and property, as evidenced by a recent incident where a car fell into it.

Efforts to rescue those in the vehicle revealed additional hazards, including a motorcycle and a carcass, suggesting a previous accident that went unnoticed.

Assembly men for the area, Emmanuel Yeboah and Kwaku Dankwah in an interview on Adom News appealed to government to intervene.

They stressed the need for swift action to prevent potential disasters, especially as the rainy season approaches.

Residents fear the imminent closure of the road, posing risks to both motorists and pedestrians alike.

Urgent attention from the government is implored to address this pressing concern.

Highway Engineer for Suhum, Foster Ofori who declined to comment on camera acknowledged that reports regarding the pit have been submitted to the national authorities.

He stressed the need for urgent action before the situation worsens, suggesting that construction of culverts and a girder bridge could mitigate the problem.

However, Mr. Ofori also noted that, such measures may impact about 30 households in Suhum.

