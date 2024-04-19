The Juapong Circuit Court has jailed Abel Dzidotor, a 41-year-old driver who abandoned his truck on the Tema-Mpakadan railway, resulting in a train accident.

This was after he pleaded guilty to three out of four charges before the court on Friday.

These charges include inconsiderate driving and causing unlawful damage.

Mr Dzidotor was arraigned on charge of careless and inconsiderate driving which he was sentenced with 100 penalty units and in default serve 20 months in jail.

On Count 2, he was charged with unauthorized stopping which he was sentenced 20 penalty units in default serves five months imprisonment.

On Count 3, he was charged for causing unlawful damage; six months imprisonment with hard labour.

The court, presided over by His Honour, Prosper Deu-Love Gormashie, took into consideration fact that the accused was married with three children, and his guilty plea at the first instance.

The brief fact of the case by prosecutor Detective Chief Inspector Abel Anane said the complainants in this case Engineer Dr. Divine Olitey and Kwabena Bonsu both consultants of Ghana Railways Authority resident in Tema.

The accused was the driver in charge of a Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018-20 and abandoned it on the railway track.

The train meant to serve the Tema-Mpakadan railway line crashed into the truck during a test run within the Asuogyaman District at 12:10 pm on Thursday, April 18.

The prosecutor said, the accused went into hiding at Tagadzi where he was arrested and arraigned before this court.

Meanwhile, the Court has adjourned hearing on Count 4 which is charge failing to produce driver’s license to May 9, 2024.

Dzidotor pleaded not guilty, asserting that his license was within the damaged vehicle.

He has been instructed to present the license to the court by May 9 or face potential consequences.”

