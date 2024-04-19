Gospel musician, ACP Kofi Sarpong has encouraged Ghanaians to maintain the peace because war destabilizes a country’s economy.

He explained that, war in a country undermines law and order, hence citizens should always try to avoid it.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, he said, “I have been at a peace-keeping camp in Sudan and I have seen what war can do. It can devastate a whole nation; let’s be thankful for the peace we have.”

He also shared how citizens murder each other because they knew they were not accountable to anyone, during a period of war.

“I closed from work one day and two guys were arguing. Before I realized, one of them had removed an AK47 and shot the other. And with this, he would not be accountable to anybody because there was a war ongoing.”

He stated that, people stayed in places where human beings did not deserve to live because their peaceful homes were no longer safe.

“Some people who stayed in camps were rich but due to war, they had to stay where people did not deserve to live in very terrible conditions.”

ACP Kofi Sarpong encouraged Ghanaians to maintain peace and avoid anything that can incite violence.

