Former Liverpool defender, Jose Enrique, believes that Mohammed Kudus could step into Mohamed Salah’s shoes at Anfield as speculation about the Egyptian’s departure continues to swirl.

Salah has been the subject of transfer rumours linking him to Saudi Pro League clubs, with reports suggesting a hefty £200 million bid from Al-Ittihad last summer, though Liverpool managed to fend off the approach.

With the possibility of Salah’s exit looming, Enrique sees Kudus as a viable replacement.

“Mohammed Kudus is someone I think could fill Salah’s shoes,” he remarked to Grosvenor Sport.

“Even last summer, I would have said that, and now, of course, he’s impressing at West Ham. Another option could be someone like Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, but finding a like-for-like replacement isn’t straightforward.

“Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich is a possibility because he is in a bit of situation with his contract there at the moment. He is the kind of name that they need to bring in and he could be an option,” he added.

Kudus has become a pivotal player for West Ham since his move from Ajax, contributing significantly with 13 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions in his debut season at the London club.