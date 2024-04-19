Rehabilitation works have begun on major roads in the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti region ahead of the by-election set for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Contractors are currently working in Achiakrom, Abankro, Donyina, Onwe, and Adako Jachie.

The construction to many is an attempt by the government to canvass votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, Roads and Highways Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye during an inspection with officials from the Ministry disputed the assertions.

According to him, the contracts were awarded over the past three months before the death of Ejisu Member of Parliament, John Kumah.

“I’m confident they will continue to work very hard so that we can complete the project as scheduled. None of these projects was awarded in the last three months. These are not by-election projects, the past three years some of the projects have been going on.

“The MP who passed on was instrumental in making sure that these projects were designed and constructed. Rest assured; these are not by-election projects; these are normal projects the ministry is implementing,” he stated.

Mr Boakye who doubles as MP for Bantama revealed that, approximately 32 road infrastructure projects are ongoing under the supervision of the Urban, Feeder, and Highway Departments.

“Currently, about 32 projects are going on in the municipality, these projects include urban roads, Ghana Highway authority, and Feeder roads projects. I’m satisfied with the work going on, the contractors are some of the best we have,” he added.

