The chiefs of communities along the Denkyira Asikuma – Twifo Praso road in the Central region have voiced their concerns over the poor state of the road and urged the government to take immediate action to address the situation.

Speaking at a press conference held in Denkyira Asikuma, Nana Bosompem Ntow IV, the chief of Denkyira Asikuma, highlighted the difficulties faced by residents due to the bad road.

He said the poor nature of the road poses significant risks to school children and healthcare providers in the hinterlands.

More worrying, Nana Bosompem Ntow IV said, is the inability of farms to transport agricultural products to markets.

Also, chief of Imbraim, chief of Ayaase and queen mother of Bipoben expressed similar sentiments.

They said the poor road is affecting the livelihood in the area since the people rely on it to to transport goods and services.

The chiefs collectively called on government to expedite efforts for the contractor to return to site.