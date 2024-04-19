A CCTV footage has captured the final moments before the train accident on the Tema-Mpakadan railway on Thursday during a test run.

The Ministry of Railways Development in a statement revealed the accident occurred at approximately 12:10 pm.

The Ministry said as the train approached the curve at Km76+100, it confronted a stationary vehicle obstructing the rail track, leading to the accident.

In the footage shared on Facebook by the sector Minister, John-Peter Amewu, the train was captured on top speed before it rammed into the truck.

The train dragged the Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018-20 which was abandoned on the rail over a distance.

Meanwhile, the Juapong Circuit Court on Friday sentenced Abel Dzidotor, a 41-year-old driver who was in charge of the truck to six months jail term.

ALSO READ: