A train recently procured from Poland by Ghana and meant to serve the Tema-Mpakadan railway line has crashed during a test run within the Asuogyaman District.

The Ministry of Railways Development in a statement detailing the incident, said the accident occurred at approximately 12:10 pm on on Thursday, April 18.

The Ministry said as the train approached the curve at Km76+100, it confronted a stationary vehicle obstructing the rail track, leading to the accident.

“Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle.”

The Ministry said there were no fatalities from the accident, emphasising that passengers, drivers, crew members, and bystanders all emerged unharmed from the incident.

“It is important to note that the vehicle was unmanned, and the location where it was found is not designated as an authorized level crossing. Thankfully, there were no injuries sustained by passengers on the train or bystanders. However, there was minor damage to the driver’s cab section of the train.”

“The incident has been promptly reported to the Police, and investigations are currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. The DMU involved has been moved to the Workshop for further assessment and necessary repairs.” the statement added.

