More corporate institutions and individuals continue to pour their support for the realization of a full-scale refurbishment of the main blocks of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Kuapa Kokoo and the Ghana Association of Garages Zone 13 are the latest groups to make a generous donation to the project.

The organizations donated 100,000 and 20,000 Ghana cedis respectively to support the Heal Komfo Anokye Project.

As a major referral health facility to 12 regions of the country, the infrastructure and medical installations at the hospital are deteriorating, prompting an urgent need for renovations.

Speaking at a short presentation event, Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Prof Otchere Addai Mensah reiterated the need for the project to be expedited to provide improved healthcare to patients.

“KATH has always been the primary healthcare facility for a lot of Ghanaians and for that reason the board of the project will seek to support this project to achieve its intended purpose,” he said.

Reaffirming the hospital’s commitment to providing quality medical care, Prof Addai Mensah assured of accounting for every dime that would be contributed to the hospital project.

“With a rich history of providing quality services, the board of Heal Komfo Anokye Project will account for any contributions to ensure transparency.

“We are committed to the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure whenever necessary, and ensuring accessible and high- quality healthcare services to the people of Asanteman,” he said.

Chairman of the Ghana Association of Garages Zone 13, Eric Ahen and the National President, Kuapa Kokoo Farmers and Marketing Union, James Agyekum Kwarteng Managing led a delegation to make the donation at the hospital.

Prof. Otchere Addai Mensah on behalf of the board of the project expressed his profound appreciation to the group.

Although the project has realized 50 percent of its targeted amount for refurbishment, more hands are needed on deck to support the Asantehene to revamp the hospital named after Asante’s revered priest.