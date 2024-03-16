Calls have intensified for households in the Ashanti region, private institutions and other philanthropic organizations to donate towards the “Heal Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital” project.

In supporting the Asantehene achieve its legacy of renovating only referral hospital serving 12 out of the 16 regions in Ghana, Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans Limited has presented a cash donation of Seventy Thousand Ghana Cedis to help with refurbishment of the health facility.

The donation comes as the Asantehene makes a call for a collective effort to raise $10 million for the renovation of the hospital in Kumasi.

The financial institution made the donation when leadership of the company paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia.

Chief Executive Office of Sinapi, Tony Fosu underscored the essence of the loans company’s support to the project to ensure that quality healthcare is delivery to the people of Ashanti region and beyond.

The hospital is being renovated as part of the legacy project of the king in celebration of his silver jubilee anniversary to be marked in April.

Mr Fosu expressed congratulatory sentiments to the King for his exemplary leadership over the past 25 years as the occupant of the Golden Stool which has seen an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“We are grateful for the opportunity you’ve given us to serve the people of Asanteman. You have created a conducive environment to ensure our business as a savings and loans company thrive and gladly we have. We are marking our 30th anniversary because you created an opportunity for us to expand,” he said.

He took the opportunity to inform the Asantehene the company’s 30th Anniversay and shared some of the activities lined up to celebrate the milestone.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II acknowledged the role financial institutions like Sinapi Aba play in ensuring individuals, micro, small and medium-scale businesses grow especially in accessing to financial services.

He was particularly pleased that Sinapi Aba has weathered every storm to achieve the thirty-year milestone, citing determination and good governance as the reasons.

He urged the leadership to continue with their good works and beyond the 30 years to achieve greater heights.

Sinapi Aba has 44 branches and operates in every district of the country, reaching over 600,000 clients.

Board Chairman for Sinapi Aba, Kwasi Atta Antwi and a Board Member, Dorothy Danso, also took turns to express their profound gratitude to the King for his unwavering support and encouragement all these years.

They formally invited the King to grace the company’s anniversary of Sinapi Aba slated to happen later in the year.