South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a keynote and open the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (SIDSSA) 2024, taking place on March 17-19 at the Century City Conference Center in Cape Town. Poised to showcase updates and announcements on new international partnerships and joint ventures in South Africa, SIDSSA 2024 is set to gazette opportunities for investing in infrastructure for stakeholders in the region.

The symposium will feature the participation of South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who is expected to showcase the country’s long-term plan for driving public and private sector-led infrastructure development while reaffirming the President’s stated goal of reaching 5.5% year-on-year economic growth. The Deputy President will deliver a keynote during the SIDSSA 2024 stakeholder dinner.

Taking place on March 17-19 at the Century City Conference Center in Cape Town, the SIDSSA will bring together key stakeholders in South Africa and across the continent with the aim of driving infrastructure development. SIDSSA 2024 serves as a crucial platform for discussions and partnerships in the infrastructure investment landscape, with a focus on accelerating economic recovery through strategic infrastructure plans. For more information, visit https://SIDSSA.org.za/.

This year, the symposium will be held under the leadership of South Africa’s Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala, who is expected to address regulatory and policy reforms, explore innovative funding models, showcase the strength of the emerging 2024/2025 pipeline and highlight opportunities for investing in infrastructure in the country. Minister Zikalala will be accompanied by the department’s Deputy Minister Bernice Swartz.

Supporting some of South Africa’s largest infrastructure projects, including the $34 million Musina Ring Road project and the transformation of the N3 highway into a Smart Freight Corridor, the symposium will feature the participation of the country’s Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and the department’s Deputy Minister Lisa Mangcu. Set to facilitate greater economic activity between South Africa and neighboring countries and positioning the country as a freight and logistics hub for Africa, respectively, the Musina Ring Road and N3 highway projects are poised to drive connectivity and cultivate collaboration throughout the region.

Meanwhile, the participation of South Africa’s Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Thembi Nkadimeng promises to showcase and gazette investment opportunities in the country’s infrastructure projects for the benefit of all stakeholders. Further bolstering confidence in South Africa’s ability to fuel investment in its key sectors, the country’s Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille and Deputy Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies add to the symposium’s impressive roster of speakers from the South African Cabinet while facilitating synergy between the objectives of the country’s Sustainable Development Plan.

In addition to members from South Africa’s Cabinet, SIDSSA 2024 will also feature a strong line-up of international ministers, including Namibia’s Minister of Works and Transport John Mutorwa, who is expected to showcase investment opportunities in the country’s sustainable mobility systems. Meanwhile, with second phase of the Lesotho Highlands Water project currently underway, the participation of Lesotho’s Minister of Home Affairs Lebone Lephema adds to the symposium’s theme of inclusive growth in the southern African region.

In alignment with the event’s promise to contribute to the accelerated delivery of infrastructure throughout Africa, key infrastructure initiatives in some of Africa’s most promising investment destinations will be showcased by Senegal’s Minister of Infrastructure, Land Transport and Opening-Up Amadou Mansour Faye and Algeria’s Minister of Public Works and Basic Infrastructure Lakhdar Rakhroukh. Additionally, Swaziland’s Minister of Work and Transport Chief Ndlaluhlaza Ndwandwe rounds off the southern African region’s esteemed host of ministerial delegates.

Serving as the launchpad for major energy project’s in South Africa’s 2024/2025 pipeline, SIDSSA 2024 will also feature the attendance of South Africa’s Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong. The Deputy Minister’s participation works in alignment with the event’s promise to showcase South Africa’s pipeline of 12 infrastructure projects due to start development in 2024/2025.

About SIDSSA 2024:

SIDSSA 2024 is organized by the Investment and Infrastructure Office under the Presidency, in collaboration with the Association of African Exhibition Organizers and Energy Capital&Power. The National African Federation for the Building Industry joins as an association partner, while the Development Bank of Southern Africa is the official sponsor of the event.