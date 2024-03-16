Twenty-one persons have been confirmed dead in a gory head-on collision involving two vehicles on the Kumasi – Accra highway.

Other passengers are reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries from the ghastly car crash.

The incident occurred on Friday night, involving a Sprinter bus and a minibus on the Breku stretch of the road in the Ashanti region.

Eyewitnesses recount one of the drivers who was speeding made a wrongful overtaking, leading to the collision.

Reports suggest 14 individuals died on the spot including drivers of both vehicles while seven died the Juaso and Konongo Government hospitals.

While rescuers tried retrieving the dead bodies, another vehicle which couldn’t sight the mangled vehicles on the road rammed into them, resulting in another death case.

But one of the vehicles ahead of those that crashed veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

Driver of the said vehicle is reported to have also sustained injuries.

Bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Yawkwei Steward Mortuary and Konongo Government Hospital respectively with other survivors of the accidents undergoing treatment.