A gas tanker fell on its side on the Kumasi-Accra highway around 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The driver of the tanker is said to be injured.

Residents of Juaso in the Asante Akyem South Municipality have been advised to avoid lighting any fires near the accident scene.

Fire Service officials have confirmed that there is no gas leakage from the tanker.

However, the Municipal Safety Officer/PRO, ADO2 Frank Owusu Sakyi, told Adom News that it is important for residents to self-evacuate as a precaution and remain calm.

Fire personnel are closely monitoring the tank’s temperature while applying coolants to prevent a possible explosion.

ADO2 Frank Owusu Sakyi stressed the importance of these safety measures in ensuring the community’s safety.

