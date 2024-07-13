A Burkina Faso tanker, loaded with fuel, overturned on the Kintampo-Kumasi/Accra highway, blocking traffic on both sides of the road since Friday, July 12, 2024.

Citi News reported that, a collision involving the fuel tanker and a sedan resulted in the tanker driver losing an arm and the sedan driver losing both legs.

Stranded passengers said that Fire Service personnel are spraying water on the leaking tanker to prevent an explosion, while the Police and other officers are trying to tow the vehicle off the highway.

“They are spraying enough water on the tanker as it’s being towed since the fuel is leaking. I guess it has helped prevent an explosion,” said one passenger.

The stranded passengers hope the issue is resolved soon without any casualties.

