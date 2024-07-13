Using a walking stick might seem old-fashioned today, but in Kwame Nkrumah’s era, it had a distinct fashionable appeal.

Dr. Nkrumah often carried one or several walking sticks during his official duties.

However, Ghana’s first President’s walking stick was not just a fashion accessory or a walking aid. It was a unique communication tool.

According to details shared by HIGHLIFE Lives On on X, Nkrumah developed a special coded language with his walking sticks to communicate with his photographer, Chris Hesse.

Instead of using eye contact, whispering, or other methods, Nkrumah “spoke” to his photographer through the gestures of his stick.

The way and timing of his movements conveyed specific messages to Hesse.

For instance, if Nkrumah’s cane emerged first before he stepped out of his car, it signaled Hesse to start taking photos.

If the cane appeared late, no shots were to be taken. This unique method proved effective and often resulted in great photographs.

The post was accompanied by a photo of Nkrumah walking with his stick alongside some foreign dignitaries.

