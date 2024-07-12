The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Anyaa Sowutuom in the Greater Accra Region, Elder Emmanuel Tobin, says he has the magic wand to accelerate the development of the constituency.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s #Ekosiisenconstituencywatch series, he indicated that, his expertise in lobbying will be crucial for the constituency’s progress.

“Lobbying is a skill; it doesn’t come on a silver platter. It’s not everybody who knows how to lobby. I am in a better position to lobby for Anyaa Sowutuom than anybody else,” he remarked.

Elder Tobin assured that, he will work to ensure Anyaa Sowutuom receives its fair share of national resources.

“I will lobby so that Anyaa Sowutuom gets a fair share of the national cake. I will not go to Parliament just to argue and do ‘yeh yeh’ and come home. I will make the welfare of the people my priority,” he added.

Elder Tobin highlighted the visible developments in Anyaa Sowutuom under the NPP government and challenged others to show their contributions.

He also mentioned his personal contributions to the development of the constituency.

“I have my footprints in Anyaa. I have built two classroom blocks with my own personal money at Odorgono school” he stated.

Having served the community for the past 30 years, Elder Tobin believes he is well-equipped to move the constituency forward.

He, therefore, urged the constituents not to pay attention to the NDC, which did nothing when in power.

“Come and tell us your 12 years of being in government and what you did for this constituency,” he charged.

Speaking on his vision, Elder Tobin said he will invest in the human capital in the community.

“Even without being an MP, I have employed over 300 people here in this constituency and have done a lot in the constituency, and it’s not a secret. We are willing to employ more people in the constituency to get jobs when I am voted to be an MP.”

ALSO READ: