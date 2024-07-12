The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Weinglo Family International, Gloria Boatemaa Andoh, has undertaken a significant visit to the Huntsman Mental Health Institute in Utah, United States.

Madam Andoh, is a passionate suicide prevention activist who has championed multiple seminars to contribute her quota to ongoing efforts to improve mental health services in Ghana.

In a bid to equip herself with more valuable insight on the pressing issue, she joined a host of expertise in the field, who also fostered potential collaborative opportunities.

The visit, hosted by Steve Eliason, a member of the Utah House of Representatives and an accountant at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, along with David G. Eldredge, LCSW, Senior Director of Clinical Operations at the Institute, Madam Andoh’s was both comprehensive and enlightening.

At the institute, she met with CEO Mark Hyman Rapaport, MD Claudine Miller, LCSW Manager of the Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams, Breanna Caruso, Senior Manager of the Crisis Line, and other dedicated members of the Safe UT Team, all of whom are tirelessly working to save lives.

During her tour at the Utah State Capitol, Madam Andoh had the privilege of visiting the offices of the Governor, Senator, Chief of Staff, and the historic Gold Room.

She also explored the legislative chambers where key decisions for the state of Utah are made.

The tour offered the refined mental health activist a wealth of knowledge about the medical services provided in Utah.

These insights are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing and supporting mental health initiatives in Ghana, a cause she is deeply committed to.

Expressing her gratitude, Madam Andoh thanked the Executive Director of Hope Squad, Dr. Greg Hudnall, members of Huntsman Mental Health Institute including Steve Eliason, David G. Eldredge, and the staff for their instrumental roles in making her visit a success.

She expressed her excitement and gratitude for the amazing opportunity to learn and explore new ways to support psychological activities in her home country.