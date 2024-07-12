Algeria participated with a delegation headed by the Algerian Ambassador to Japan, Mr. Farid Boulahbel, which also included the CEO of Sonatrach and a representative from Sonelgaz, in the 5th Japan-Arab Economic Forum held in Tokyo on July 10-11, 2024. The forum was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan, and the League of Arab States.

The meeting was attended by Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Yoko Kamikawa, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Mr. Ken Saito, the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, as well as the economy ministers from several Arab countries.

The forum’s activities focused on the Public-Private Business and Economic Conference held on July 10, which emphasized enhancing mutual trade, responding to climate change, emerging technologies, and supply chain resilience.

The ministerial conference, held on July 11, included two sessions: the first focused on resilient economic development between Japan and Arab countries, and the second on sustainable economic development between Japan and Arab countries. These sessions discussed issues such as energy security, digital infrastructure, clean energy technologies, actions related to the Millennium Development Goals, and human resource development.

A joint press release that offers directions for the future economic cooperation between Japan and the Arab countries was released after the closing session on the 11th . It was also announced that the two sides decided to hold the 6th Japan-Arab Economic Forum in one of the Arab countries in 2026.

