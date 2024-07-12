Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar has praised the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for apologizing over his comments about Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, she said the former Energy Minister has earned her respect for acknowledging that he erred.

“His [NAPOs] actions speak volumes, and that’s what matters most. The NAPO I have known since childhood, I know his caliber. If he has reflected and apologized, I respect him for that. In my 20 years in politics, I’ve encountered many smooth talkers, but his commitment to action is what stands out” she said.

Madam Abubakar expressed her unwavering support for Dr. Opoku Prempeh as New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate.

She cited his capacity and kindness, which she stated has benefited numerous people regardless of their status.

“I have immense respect for him, both as a former Education Minister who revolutionized our education system and for his efforts in the Energy Ministry,” she added.

