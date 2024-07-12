The running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has apologised for his controversial remarks about the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

NAPO as he is popularly called was criticised for comparing Ghana’s first President to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his introduction as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate.

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) and many Ghanaians called for an apology, which he has now issued.

He clarified that, he did not intend to diminish Dr. Nkrumah’s respected legacy with his comments made at an NPP rally in Kumasi.

“I wish to emphasise that I never meant to disrespect our former President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah or any of our former heads of state, including my own grand uncle and mentor, Mr. John Agyekum Kufuor,” portions of the statement read.

He continued, “I note the concerns raised after my statement. I apologise sincerely and regret any discomfort caused.”

This apology comes after he had defended the comments despite public condemnation.

Read full statement below: