Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has resigned from his position.
The announcement comes after the Manhyia South Member of Parliament was outdoored as the running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Dr. Opoku Prempeh as Minister for Energy, with effect from 18th July 2024.
This is to enable Dr. Opoku Prempeh to focus on his new role as the running mate ahead of the December general elections.
In a statement by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin noted that, President Akufo-Addo has expressed his deep gratitude to Dr. Opoku Prempeh for his dedicated service to the government and the people of Ghana.
“His tenure as Minister for Education and as Minister for Energy has been marked by a stellar record of accomplishments and significant contributions to the education and energy sectors.
“In light of Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s resignation, President Akufo-Addo has asked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo, to exercise Cabinet oversight responsibility over the Ministry of Energy.
“Additionally, the Minister-of-State-designate at the Ministry of Energy, Herbert Krapa, will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Ministry.
“The President has asked the two persons to liaise closely with Dr. Opoku Prempeh to ensure a smooth transition in the affairs of the Ministry.
Below is the full statement