Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has resigned from his position.

The announcement comes after the Manhyia South Member of Parliament was outdoored as the running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Dr. Opoku Prempeh as Minister for Energy, with effect from 18th July 2024.

This is to enable Dr. Opoku Prempeh to focus on his new role as the running mate ahead of the December general elections.