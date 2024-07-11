The General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Abraham Koomson, has expressed his disbelief over the National Pensions Regulatory Authority’s (NPRA) approval for the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to proceed to in its sale of four hotels to Rock City Hotel.

In an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Thursday, July 11, he expressed skepticism and surprise at the news, asserting that SSNIT should not be able to sell the hotels without proper consultation.

“I am not very sure this story is true…I’m surprised. They can’t sell it,” he said.

He mentioned that Organised Labour will meet on Friday to discuss the development.

The Employment Minister, Ignitius Baffuor Awuah on Thursday informed Parliament that the NPRA has cleared SSNIT to proceed with the sale of four hotels to Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City Hotel.

Initially, the NPRA had asked SSNIT to halt the transaction due to public opposition.

However, the Minister explained that the NPRA’s initial directive was to ensure all details of the sale were provided.

“So, as I Minister, I can tell you on authority that NPRA has since indicated that they had seen the processes and they think that SSNIT can go ahead,” he said.

Mr Koomson expressed doubt about the Employment Minister’s briefing to Parliament, since the Minister is not a member of the SSNIT board.

“I doubt him, I doubt it. They can’t go behind us and do what they are doing,” he added.

The General Secretary emphasised that organised labour opposes the sale of SSNIT’s 60% stake in the four hotels to Rock City Hotel, which is owned by Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Food and Agriculture and MP for Abetifi Constituency.

He questioned the financial capacity of Rock City Hotel to handle such a transaction, insisting they cannot afford it and should not be forced into the deal.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who blew the whistle on the deal, has questioned the ability of the Food and Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong to transform the fortunes of the SSNIT hotels he seeks to purchase with his company Rock City Hotel Limited.

Mr Ablakwa said the deal is part of what he calls state capture by appointees of the Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, Labadi Beach Hotel, Ridge Royal, and the other hotels are profitable facilities whereas Rock City Hotel Limited has been consistently reporting losses.