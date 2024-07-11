Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesman for former President John Mahama, has stated that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has no standing to call for a debate with Mahama.

To Mr. Ofosu, Mr. Mahama is well-versed in live presidential debates.

Dr. Bawumia has accused Mahama of avoiding a debate, claiming he fears his “empty policies will be exposed.”

This accusation came after Mr. Mahama’s campaign team rejected calls for a debate.

Addressing supporters in Bunkpurugu, North East Region, Dr. Bawumia expressed eagerness for a debate with Mahama but doubted it would happen, suggesting Mahama was “running away.”

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mr. Ofosu argued that, until Dr. Bawumia responds to the 170 questions posed by the late Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, he has no moral right to call for a debate.

He slammed Dr. Bawumia’s economic management team, saying he oversaw the collapse of the economy and avoided answering crucial questions.

“You are a Vice President; there is no debate over this messy economy you are part of. If you want to debate Mahama, then get a pen and paper and answer the 170 questions that were thrown at you. You have no capacity to call for a debate,” he said.

The former deputy Information Minister also pointed out that, even in 2020, Mr. Mahama called for a debate, but Dr. Bawumia refused.

Mr. Ofosu stated that, Dr. Bawumia has not engaged the media to share his ideas and visions, which he believes is fundamental.

He questioned Dr. Bawumia’s sudden interest in debating Mr. Mahama.

“Bawumia won’t engage in serious campaigning and so it’s not necessary to debate Mahama. Mahama is formidable and knows his stuff when it comes to debates,” he stressed.

The NDC, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu noted is focused on serious campaigning and engaging the people to vote for John Mahama in the December elections.

