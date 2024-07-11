A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has charged running mate of the party, Mathew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO to seek psychiatric help.

In his view, the posture of the Energy Minister especially in public is very problematic.

“As for me, I will not advise him because I have already told you what his problem is. It is not arrogance, it is inferiority complex, and he needs the help of a psychiatrist,” Dr. Tamakloe said in an interview on 3FM.

NAPO has been trending on social media since his infamous speech during his unveiling as running mate to NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He has been lampooned for comparing Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has asked him to apologise for the gaffe – a call supported by many.

But Dr. Nyarho Tamakloe said he is not surprised about the conduct of NAPO because he has inferiority complex.

He is certain the situation can be remedied if the NPP running mate sees a psychiatrist.