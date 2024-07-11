Independent parliamentary aspirant for Nkoranza North, Charles Owusu, has advised Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to be cautious with his public statements.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, made headlines during his unveiling in Kumasi on Tuesday when he claimed that no President, including Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has developed Ghana as much as President Akufo-Addo has since 2017.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s ‘Ekosii Sen’ programme Thursday, Charles Owusu expressed concerns over NAPO’s remarks.

“The way Bawumia and Akufo-Addo spoke about him should resonate in his head. If he uses that knowledge even if he comes to power, things can change, and that’s what we are looking for. This is not going to be the last time he will be speaking impulsively; it happens to all politicians. But what we should focus more on are discussions that will help change the course of the country,” he stated.

Mr Owusu highlighted his worry over NAPO’s apparent disregard for the advice given by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during the event at Manhyia.

“What bothers me is the fact that after all Otumfuo told him at Manhyia, he still slipped. Didn’t he listen when the Asantehene was speaking? He felt like he was on a campaign platform,” he remarked.

He urged NAPO to review recordings of his public speeches to improve his future addresses and be more receptive to advice.

“Every time he publicly speaks, he should get the audio or video and play it back to listen carefully to his words to better his speeches. He should also avail himself for advice and he should listen,” Mr Owusu added.