Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire Leonard has subtly addressed the swirling rumors about her marriage to fellow actor, Freddie Leonard.

Speculation about trouble between the couple has been rife, with fans alleging that the two have been shading each other on their Instagram pages.

Amid the wave of speculation, neither Peggy nor Freddie had made any public statements confirming or denying the state of their marriage until now.

Peggy recently shared a series of photos on her social media, showing herself enjoying a vacation at an undisclosed location.

In these photos, she confidently displayed her wedding band, subtly debunking the rumors of a marital split.

In her post, Peggy addressed her critics directly, stating that she is only available for enjoyment and dismissing all other concerns as mere background noise.

This move by Peggy Ovire Leonard seems to indicate that all is well in her nearly two-year-old marriage.