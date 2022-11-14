Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire is well on her way to becoming a married woman and many are just as excited for the film star.

The much-loved actress, who is set to marry her showbiz colleague, Frederick Leonard, in just a few days had a bridal shower attended by those in her close circle.

The event, which was filled with class and glamour, was held on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, the excited bride-to-be was seen displaying wild dance moves amidst twerks to the delight of her guests.

Clad in a lovely white gown, she had a black and gold sash with the inscription bride to be on it.

ALSO READ:

Jackie Appiah melts hearts with no make up look

Lil Win’s hilarious reaction after buying coconut for GH₵4

The duo made their relationship public with romantic visuals on their Instagram pages to the delight of many in October.

They are set to tie the knot on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Below is the video from the bridal shower: