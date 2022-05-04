Nollywood has been thrown into a state of mourning again as another actress identified as Francisca Choji has been confirmed dead.

According to reports, her lifeless body was discovered dumped near a hotel on Sunday night, May 1, 2022.

Many suspect murder because they claim her body was dismembered.

Her friends and colleagues have commiserated with the bereaved family.

Francisca’s death comes barely a week after actress Chinedu Bernards slumped and died in church.

According to reports, the actress hit the deck while doing her church chore and was rushed to the East Side Hospital by the priest.

She was declared dead by the hospital shortly after.