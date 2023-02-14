Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu, has revealed her intention to date any married man that asks her out.

The actress in a recent interview disclosed that she is not dating a married man but if one should ask her out she would accept him.

Giving reasons for her assertion she stated that married men are more caring and don’t stress their partner unlike single men.

In her words, “I am not dating a married man but if I see one, I will date him. They (married men) are less stressed and they take care of women better than single guys_ If a married man has a girlfriend, he would take care of the girl. But, single guys have divided attention; they are always jumping from one woman to the other.”

When asked if she is not scared of being embarrassed for dating a married man, she stated she will respect boundaries without interfering in his marriage

She said: “It depends on how one handles it. One just has to respect the boundaries, and must not interfere in his marriage. As a ‘side chic’, one should not call him when he is at home. As long as he is taking care of one, one does not need to blackmail him with his family.

“It is when one disrespects the family that it becomes dangerous. Whether I date a married man or not, a side chic will date my husband. It is normal. It is the nature of men to cheat The important thing is for him to respect me.”

She also spoke about her controversial nature, noting that she is controversial because she wants to be in the news and trend.

“I am not a prostitute. I just decided to become controversial because I wanted to trend. I have been to so many auditions, but in the end, if one does not have money to produce one’s own movie or pay directors to give one a lead role, one would keep being a ‘handbag’ (being relegated). That is now what I want. I have auditioned for Big Brother Nigeria more than six times. I even got to the final stage but they did not pick me,” she explained.

She continued, “I have also been in Nollywood with nothing to show for it. It is either the director wants to sleep with one in exchange for a role, or one had to pay money, which I considered to be nonsense. That was why I decided to become controversial.”