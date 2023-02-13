

President Nana Akufo-Addo has displayed his romantic side at an event which had his wife, Rebecca in attendance.

In a video which has attracted massive reactions on social media, the President was captured giving his wife a light massage on her shoulders.

The video was shared on Instagram by Sammykaymedia.

The First Lady, clad in a multi-coloured dress, was already on her seat while her husband was now making his way to the same table.

Upon reaching behind his wife’s chair, President Akufo-Addo who wore a black suit gently and soothingly rubbed and knead her shoulders.

The First Lady, who probably wasn’t expecting the act, was startled and gave a soft smile.

Below is the video: