The funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest British Monarch, was attended by family and selected world leaders including Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo and First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The 71-year-old Rebecca graced the ceremony in a black dress designed by Ghanaian designer, Ebenezer Harrison of Ezer / ezer_gh.

The chantilly dress had long sleeves with extra details at the ends, one of Rebecca’s signature looks.

She complemented her look with a turban headpiece put together by Velma Accessories.

Although Ghana’s First Lady had a solemn face, her mourning cloth made her stand out among the many who were present at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

