A police officer has fainted while on duty in London for the Queen’s funeral and was carried away on a stretcher during the event.

The officer collapsed shortly before the procession walked down the Mall. He fell forward near Parliament square.

Medics rushed him away on a stretcher minutes before the Queen’s coffin came through.

His condition remains unconfirmed but is not thought to be serious.

It comes after a Royal guard fainted and fell off the podium where he was protecting the Queen’s coffin on Thursday.

Medics rushed the officer away on a stretcher minutes before the Queen’s coffin came through ( Image: REUTERS)



There were gasps from mourners as he fell to the ground which was caught in a video.

It happened as a set of guards were beginning to swap duties and one appeared to be trembling before seconds later falling.

Two police officers could be seen racing over to pick him up before the video cut out and then went to images of the Houses of Parliament.

Shocked viewers also took to social media with one tweeting: “He must’ve been so overwhelmed with what was happening.”

Another said: “Bless him – just happened to tune in; saw he was a bit wobbly and feared he’d faint. Hope he’s ok.”

Hundreds of people needed medical attention while queuing to see the Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state on Saturday, with St John’s Ambulance Service confirming at least 259 people received help from their staff.

As night time temperatures dropped as low as 4C, the London Ambulance Service was kept busy providing medical help to those lining up or visiting the area to pay their respects.

The charity said that overall, 403 people in the “ceremonial areas” of London required medical support on Saturday and 19 of these were taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Sunday morning – from midnight to 7am – 98 people required their services, nine of whom were taken to hospital.

Thousands of volunteers for the charity have come out to help during the national period of mourning.

The organisation is also providing medical cover in Windsor where huge numbers have gathered each day since the Queen died.

In total hundreds of mourners in the crowds have needed help so far.

Around 1,000 St John Ambulance volunteers will be on duty during the state funeral in London and Windsor, including 800 who will be on hand to provide medical and first aid support.