The Black Stars of Ghana will open camp today, September 19, 2022, in France ahead of the international friendly against Brazil on Friday, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has announced.

The game will be used to access players ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The home-based backroom staff and other officials left the shores of the country on Saturday and arrived in Paris on Sunday to team up with the rest of the staff and players.

The team will hold its first training at 17:00GMT later today as preparations get underway for the match against the five-time World Champions in Le Harve on Friday.

Four days after the Brazil game, the Stars would take on Nicaragua in Spain to wrap up activities for September.

Brazil are paired with Switzerland, Serbia, and Cameroon in Group G while Ghana face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Tetteh is out of the squad due to an injury.

