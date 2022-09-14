Assistant coach of the Black Stars, George Boateng, has reiterated that Ghanaians will love it watching the national team play in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup.

Having secured qualification at the expense of Nigeria, the Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana after an impressive performance in South Africa in 2010 shockingly failed to win a single game during the 2014 Mundial in Brazil.

However, Boateng, who was part of the Black Stars technical team that masterminded the country’s qualification is confident the team will perform.

George Boateng

“As a nation, you will see a team in Qatar that will represent Ghana that everybody will be proud watching the national team play,” Boateng told Joy Sports.

“The boys will be ready, they will fight, they will compete and there will be not a single game that the boys will go out there and not play their heart out.”

Five foreign-based players of Ghanaian descent have switched nationalities and are available to play for Ghana at the Mundial. The former Aston Villa U-23 boss adds that their inclusion in the first team will not be a walk in the park.

“The criteria is that everybody is fighting for a place, whether you switch nationality now or whether you have 50 caps for Ghana, it does not matter. Every time, you have to prove yourself.”

Ghana will lock horns with Brazil on September 23 in Le Havre, France before facing Nicaragua in Spain four days later.

The four time African champions will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.