Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil, has signed a new four-year deal with Belgian top flight KRC Genk.
The forward’s new deal will see him stay at the Cegeka Arena until the end of the 2025/26 season.
Paintsil joined Genk in July 2018 and was loaned to MKE Ankaragucu for the 2020/21 season.
The 24-year-old stayed with Genk for the 2021/22 campaign where he registered seven goals and five assists across all competitions for the Genkies.
In the 2022/23 season, the Ghanaian has been on a great run of form as he has been directly involved in six goals in eight games for the club.
Paintsil has scored four times and assisted on two occasions.