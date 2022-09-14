George Boateng has cautioned new players who have completed their nationality switch to play for Ghana to fight to earn a place in the national team.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] in June announced that Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams, Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, and a Brighton right-back have completed their switch to play for the West African country ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

But Boateng, speaking in an interview, revealed that their aim is to build a team in which every player will fight for a place and the new players are no exception.

George Boateng

“We are trying to build a team with quality ahead of the World Cup in Qatar and every player is welcome but must prove their worth,” the Black Stars assistant coach told Asempa FM.

“The new players who have completed their nationality switch to play for Ghana will not be automatic starters.

“They must fight for their place in the team because that is a team we want to build. They will not walk into the team.

“Every player will and must fight for a place in the team,” he added.

Germany youth trio Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer and Patric Pfeiffer have all committed to Ghana.

Ghana, who are housed in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.