The management of Diana Asamoah, Frimprince Music Production, has parted ways with the gospel musician after two decades in the local industry.

In a letter dated August 4, it stated that the termination of her contract was due to several breaches of verbal agreement to work together.

The terms of the contract termination listed some harsh conditions which include takeover of her social media platform, ‘The Evangelist Diana Asamoah’ on Facebook.

She was also restricted from any financial right of listed songs produced during her time with the music production.

Also the record label will dissociate themselves from of her annual concert dubbed ‘Abba Father.’