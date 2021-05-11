After rendering a public apology on social media, gospel musician and evangelist, Diana Asamoah, has followed up in person to apologise to the Ga Traditional Council.

The songstress had in a Facebook Live video, which has since gone viral, said the strength of God would ensure that very soon the traditional festival Homowo would no longer be celebrated in Accra.

To the Council, her comments were derogatory, adding such a divisive statement has the tendency to foment trouble in Ghana.

Miss Asamoah was therefore summoned to appear before the Council at the Ga Mantse palace at 9:00am on Monday, May 10, 2021.

An invitation she did not hesitate to honour in the company of some men of God and other close associates.

Diana Asamoah before the Ga Traditional Council

Photos from the meeting, which have popped up online, saw her on her knees begging for mercy from the chiefs.

She was captured in a sober mood in front of the chief and other traditional authorities present.

A female clergy, believed to be part of Miss Asamoah’s envoy, also took her turn to apologise on her behalf.

Some personnel from the Ghana Police Service were also in attendance.