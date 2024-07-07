Renowned gospel musician Nacee went on his knees to apologize to his fans and the public during a live interview over his involvement in the Chef Smith saga.

The apology comes in light of revelations that Chef Smith falsified his Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon.

During the interview, Nacee expressed deep regret for not verifying the authenticity of Chef Smith’s Guinness World Record cooking marathon before promoting it to his followers.

The musician, who had enthusiastically supported Chef Smith’s cook-a-thon, acknowledged his oversight and the subsequent disappointment it caused among his fans and the general public.

“I want to sincerely apologize to everyone who believed in Chef Smith’s record because I endorsed it without verifying the facts,” Nacee stated, visibly emotional as he knelt during the interview.

“I was genuinely excited to support a fellow Ghanaian in what I thought was a remarkable achievement. I am sorry for the trust I misplaced, and I plead with all Ghanaians to forgive Chef Smith as well.”

Nacee’s public apology came after Chef Smith admitted to falsifying documentation related to his record attempt, which was intended to bring him personal fame and media attention.

Following his confession, Chef Smith issued an apology to the management of Amadia Shopping Center, where the event was held, and to his supporters.