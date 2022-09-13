Australia legend, Tim Cahill, has advised the Black Stars of Ghana not to focus on a revenge against Uruguay ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H for the Mundial scheduled to kick off on November 20 to December 18.

Ghana, who are four time African champions were denied a semifinal berth at the 2010 World Cup courtesy of a Luis Suarez handball incident in the quarterfinals in South Africa.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward prevented a goal-bound header from Ghana’s Dominic Adiyiah in the final minute of extra time at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.

Ghana were awarded a penalty but Asamoah Gyan’s attempt to convert the spot kick struck the cross bar.

After 120 minutes of football, the South American side won the penalty shoot-out to progress to the semifinals.

“The reality is that there is always going to be pressure on the players. And for them, they have to remain fit enough to be selected,” Cahill told the media during a tour of the 40,0000-seater Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra, Qatar, which will host the December 2 clash as reported by Graphic Sports.

“To look at avenging it is probably not the right way. Try to hit a benchmark through consistency. But what you’re asking for a country to go that far is putting pressure on them [players] that they don’t need.

“You may look at the loss to Uruguay with bitterness and not look at the good side of where the team got to in 2010.

“In the last World Cup, Holland and some countries with rich tradition and history of successes didn’t do well,” he recalled.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.