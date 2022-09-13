Arsenal and Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, has resumed training with his teammates after an injury scare.

The 28-year-old has been out of action for the past three weeks after suffering a thigh injury at training grounds.

The injury was expected to keep the midfielder out for at least five weeks but he appears to be ahead of the timetable and is in line to feature in Arsenal’s next match.

Partey has featured three times for Mikel Arteta’s side in the ongoing Premier League season.

The Black Stars deputy skipper has been named in Ghana’s friendly squad for the doubleheader against Brazil and Nicaragua on September 23 and 26 respectively.

It is yet to be confirmed if the former Athletic Madrid midfielder will be fit to feature in the two games that will serve as preparations for the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be played in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.