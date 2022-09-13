The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) have published a list of 17 entities operating in the sector without license.

The 17 entities that operate largely via online channels are:

1. PatronPay Ghana/PetronPay Ghana

2. Cedi Network Ghana

3. Bitcash Investment

4. Solmax Group

5. Freedom Synergy

6. FxKash Investment

7. Binomo Investment

8. Hi Pay

9. Quick Earn

10. Lite Earn

11. Snap Finance

12. Faucet Wealth Investment

13. Opay Investment

14. Payme Financial Services

15. Passive Income

16. Yvonne Hanson Deals

17. Alpha Pay

The SEC and EOCO in a joint statement further advised the public to be vigilant and desist from investing in all unlicensed investment products.

“Capital Market Operators, Investors, and the General Public should be assured that the SEC in collaboration with all relevant law enforcement agencies is committed to ensuring the rigorous enforcement of all the securities laws for operators in the Capital Market to promote an orderly growth and development of an efficient, fair, and transparent securities market in which investors,” the statement said.

Read the entire statement below: